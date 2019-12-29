Hemingford Music Instructor Sue Shaver led the Elementary Christmas Program on Thursday, Dec.19
Grades K-1st and 2nd-3rd/4th-5th gathered on stage to sing fun songs like“Crazy, Crazy Christmas,” “Christmas is Love," “Seven Feet of Snow”and “Santa’s Job is a Snap.”
The cute but annoyed little tree, Quinstion Towne,was not enjoying singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”with the rest of the grades to close out the program.
