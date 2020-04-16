Thursday night’s Pop-up Drive-up movie screening of The Princess Bride, presented by StorAul, was canceled due to inclement weather. An additional screening will take place on Sunday. There is no admission. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:10 p.m.
Those who attend should only do so with people in their household and must remain in their vehicles at all times.
