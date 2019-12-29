Hemingford center receives quilt donation

St.John’s Lutheran Church Piecemakers Quilting Group donated some of their handmade quilts to the Hemingford Community Care Center.
Pictured with the quilts are Hemingford Community Care Center employees activities director Merissa Ruiz and staff development nurse Jaeann Brant with Piecemaker Quilter Pat Zobel.
