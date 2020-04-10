Platte Institute names Owen Palm to lead board

Owen Palm, of Gering, recently elected as board chairman of the Platte Institute, expressed confidence in Nebraska’s economic recovery once the coronavirus pandemic has passed and America gets back to work.
Palm, one of the driving forces behind the creation of Blueprint Nebraska, said the document offers a strategic plan that taps into all industry sectors and forms partnerships to boost the state’s economic well-being.
“One of the primary items that both the Platte Institute and Blueprint Nebraska are supporting is a major revision in the state’s tax structure,” Palm said. “We especially need to address the property tax issue, but an overhaul would also require a look at both personal and corporate income, sales tax and use taxes.”
He said the entire tax structure needs to be re-evaluated and modernized.
Platte Institute CEO Jim Vokal agreed, saying the state’s tax system hasn’t been updated since the mid-1960s.
“Our tax system isn’t reflective of today’s economic society,” Vokal said. “We need to re-balance toward a more pro-growth system, including the elimination of many sales tax exemptions, especially for service based businesses.
In addition to his role as co-chair of Blueprint Nebraska, Palm has been involved in leadership positions for a number of organizations such as Twin Cities Development, Chadron State College Foundation, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and many others. He’s the president and CEO of 21st Century Equipment.
“When Platte Institute Board Chair Gail Werner-Robertson decided to step down, my first choice was Owen Palm,” Vokal said. “He’s well-respected not only in western Nebraska but also across the state.
“He has a strong grasp on the state’s economic policies and has the respect of business and community leaders for his work on Blueprint Nebraska.”
Palm said he was honored to serve as the Platte Institute’s board chairman and oversee a great staff who’s engaged and committed to growing Nebraska and promoting the free enterprise process that makes the country great.
“I believe our team has a mission and message that is needed now more than ever,” he said. “Nebraskans and businesses of all kinds are going to need the chance to reignite as COVID-19 impacts the way we all live and work.”
Vokal said it’s important for his organization to have some leadership from western Nebraska.
“In the past few years, we’ve done a good job in prioritizing the needs of all the state,” he said. “Our policies and agendas need to be reflective of western and central Nebraska just as much as the metro areas. It sends a strong signal the Platte Institute cares about the entire state and will promote policies that provide growth for us all.”
