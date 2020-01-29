New era begins at the Gering Courier

It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29 that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated would be purchasing Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper operations for $140 million in cash. Among the publications are the Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger.
“This is exciting news for the Star-Herald and our readers,” Star-Herald publisher Rich Macke said, following the Wednesday morning announcement. “They (Lee) are a very, very good and strong media company who believe in local newspapers and being involved in the local communities they serve.”
Lee Enterprises, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, began managing BH Media Group papers in 2018. The companies had a five year, $50 million agreement.
“Over the past 18 months, we have developed a strong bond and shared culture with the outstanding operators at BH Media,” Lee Enterprises president and CEO Kevin Mowbray said. “This highly collaborative relationship has driven digital and subscription revenue growth, margin expansion and continued innovation.”
With the acquisition, Lee will acquire all BH Media group publications, including 30 dailies across 10 states, growing the company’s daily newspapers from 50 to 81 and doubling its audience. The agreement also includes 49 weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other publications.
Lee owns the Lincoln Journal Star as well as properties in several states including St. Louis, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; Billings, Montana; Bloomington, Illinois; and Tucson, Arizona.
Among the Nebraska newspapers included in the acquisition are the Omaha World-Herald, the Grand Island Independent, the North Platte Telegraph, the Lexington Clipper-Herald, the Kearney Hub and the York News-Times.
Regionally, The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are also on the list. In addition, Lee will purchase the Buffalo News in Buffalo, New York, which is also a Berkshire Hathaway paper, along with newspapers in Alabama, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
“My partner, Charlie Munger, and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years,” Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement on Wednesday.
“They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.”
Buffet went on to say the men had “zero interest” in selling the newspapers to anyone else because they believe Lee is in the best position to manage through the industry’s ups and downs.
“Together, we’ll be bigger, stronger...better able to lead the way through our industry’s challenges,” Lee Enterprises president and CEO Kevin Mowbray said. “We are confident we achieve even greater success as one, integrated company.”
In the deal, Berkshire Hathaway will provide approximately $576 million is long-term financing to Lee, with a 9% annual rate, 25-year maturity and no performance covenants.
The proceeds will be used to pay for the acquisition and refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt, which is expected to save the company approximately $5 million in interest.
It will also provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s $23 million revolving credit facility, according to a press release from the company.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman said. “It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.”
Lee will also enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media Group’s real estate, with an initial lease payment of $8 million annually, payable in monthly installments. Lee will assume responsibility for the maintenance and expenses associated with the property.
Additional details will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Local leadership is optimistic about the deal, which is expected to be finalized in mid-march.
“This is a great day for the Star-Herald, Gering Courier, Hemingford Ledger and more importantly for our readers,” Macke said. “Lee is a strong company and together this will be an exciting new era.”
Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
