Starting early next year, the City of Gering will begin a community cleanup of alleyways to remove tree branches, weeds and other objects that tend to collect in alleys.
By city ordinance, it’s the responsibility of Gering property owners adjacent to an alley to keep the alleyway cleared to allow for vehicle traffic.
Gering Police Chief George Holthus said the cleanup idea started from complaints of feral cats around town. As police staff discussed possible solutions, they found the cats would often use overgrown alleyways and underbrush for shelter.
“A lot of our alleys are overgrown from lack of care by property owners,” Holthus said. “The right-of-way is the owner’s responsibility to maintain.”
He said that in previous years, city crews would regularly go through the alleys to cut down overgrown tree branches and remove other objects and debris that blocks vehicle access.
“Somewhere along the way we stopped doing that,” Holthus said. “Because the city distributes its own electricity, we’re responsible for outages caused by overgrown branches getting into the overhead electrical lines.”
Gene Peterson, sanitation coordinator with the City of Gering, said trees growing into the alleyways are making it more difficult to maneuver sanitation trucks into alleys for trash pickup.
Discarded objects left in alleys over time have even caused the roadbed to shift as traffic maneuvers around the blockages.
“Where we’re having our issue is with damage to the trucks,” Peterson said. “We’re losing antennas, truck beacon lights and mirrors while trying to pick up the trash in the alleys.”
Starting in mid-December, Gering will start notifying homeowners of the work they will be doing and asking property owners to help out by cleaning up their own alleyways. A few big roll-off dumpsters will be placed in different neighborhoods to help owners with disposal.
By early February, the city’s public works employees will start cleaning the alleyways. The affected neighborhoods will receive notification about 30 days before work commences.
Hothus said there’s no particular part of town where the problem is worse, as many neighborhoods have the issue of overgrowth in the alleys.
Cleanup efforts will start at the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Five Rocks Road, and work north to D Street. The area from Five Rocks Road to Seventh Street will also be included the first year.
The cleanup project will continue during the winter months in future years to clear out more neighborhood alleyways.
Holthus said he believes in the “broken window” theory that not addressing community problems will only lead to more of them. Although cleaning out the alleyways to make them more passable might seem a small effort, it gives the public a better outlook of the community.
Holthus urges residents to do their part in cleaning up their own properties so the city can make even more progress during this first year.
