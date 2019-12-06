Lisa Kramme will present “Tales from Hans Christian Andersen” on Monday, Dec. 16.
The performance will be at 5 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Alliance Public Library Foundation as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speaker Bureau.
The delightful stories of Hans Christian Andersen are brought to life in the imaginations of audience members as Lisa Kramme shares tales by this great Danish author. Listeners also learn about the life of Andersen, including his early struggles and later successes.
“Tales from Hans Christian Andersen” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest Humanities Speakers Bureau in the nation.
Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.
The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, please access our website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone, 402-474-2131, fax 402-474-4852 or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.
