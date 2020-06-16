It took a few minor changes, but Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties have reached an agreement on responsibility for limited maintenance of each other’s county roads along the border.
The two counties had previously worked under an informal agreement to help each other out when one county could do the work in less time or more efficiently.
Under that agreement, one of the two areas affected by the county line division is in the Stegall and Carter Canyon areas, some of which are in Banner County, but maintained by Scotts Bluff County.
In the eastern part of the counties, the affected areas are south of McGrew, where some of the roads are in Scotts Bluff County, but maintained by Banner County.
Earlier this year, Scotts Bluff County Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert told the county board her department supported returning to where each county is responsible for its own road maintenance.
In a Feb.14 letter to the Scotts Bluff County Board, Banner County Commissioners said they believe the road maintenance agreement between the two counties is beneficial to both.
“These agreements allow for a more effective and timely maintenance of the roadways in question that are otherwise difficult to reach for the respective county’s roadway departments …” the letter stated.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper said he was happy they’re continuing to work with Banner County.
“The original agreement wasn’t really clear on who was performing what duties on the other side of the county line,” he said. “This new agreement clears that up while we continue in the spirit of cooperation with our neighbor.”
Knapper added the new agreement was written to make maintenance work more efficient. There are places where it makes sense to use the nearest road crew, whichever county they’re from.
“We’re asking for better communication between departments going forward,” he said. “If the county roads are blocked during a winter storm, we want to make sure the residents are taken care of.”
Banner County Board Chairman Bob Post agreed there were few changes that needed to be addressed before their board approved the document.
“We’re still doing the same amount of roads and stepped up our maintenance a bit,” Post said. “Most of the differences were about snow removal. In winter weather, it’s pretty tough for us to get to the Horseshoe Bend area south of McGrew.”
Banner County is currently rebuilding a mile of road in the Horseshoe Bend area. They’ve freshened up the grading of roads on the western end, with Scotts Bluff County graveling those roads.
“I’m glad we got this settled so we can continue down the road we’re going,” Post said.
Other changes to the agreement will have residents contacting their own county roads department about maintenance issues or hazards, no matter which county is doing the work. And the counties agreed to define maintenance as road smoothing and plowing of snow only.
Each county agreed to be responsible for its own traffic control signs within country boundaries. Counties are also responsible for placement of gravel on roads within their jurisdictions. Additional smoothing may be requested from the other county to improve the road surface in preparation for gravel placement.
Both counties agreed to be responsible for any capital improvements, as well as any necessary repairs or installation of drainage structures within its jurisdictional boundaries.
“It was good to come to an agreement on this,” Scotts Bluff County Board Chairman Ken Meyer said. “We’ve always gotten along with Banner County and want to continue that relationship with them.”
