Kimball authorities are investigating a suicide reported to have occurred in its downtown.
Kimball Chief Andy Bremer confirmed that a person had been discovered in a caboose in downtown Kimball. Additional details are not yet being released as police investigate.
The Union Pacific caboose is located in the Caboose Park, located on Second Avenue, just a half block from the Chestnut Street and in the heart of the downtown. The caboose pays tribute to the city's railroad heritage and is located behind the community's Plains Historical Museum.
The Star-Herald does not report on suicides, except in instances where a suicide occurred in a public manner.
