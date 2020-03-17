The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska is partnering with the FBI and AARP to promote the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative by conducting outreach and educating older adults about the latest scams so they do not fall victim. Tens of thousands of Nebraskans age 60 plus will receive a phone call to participate in an interactive teletown hall conversation to learn about the latest financial scams affecting seniors. The event will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 2-3 p.m. CDT.
This live, interactive call and Facebook Live event is hosted by AARP Nebraska State Director Todd Stubbendieck. Participating in this event is Joe Kelly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska and Kristi Johnson, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Omaha Field Office. They will share best practices about how to spot scammers, how to protect our information, and what to do if someone believes they have been the victim of fraud. Anyone can register in advance up to one hour before the event to receive a call to listen in at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpnebraska-50426/.
For more information about DOJ’s efforts to prevent and combat elder abuse, please visit the Elder Justice Website at https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice. Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the FTC at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov or at 877-FTC-HELP. You can also contact the Victim Connect Hotline between 9am-6pm, Monday through Friday, at: 1- 855-4VICTIM
