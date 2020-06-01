Panhandle Public Health District confirmed 14 new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County Sunday. As of Sunday, Scotts Bluff County had 54 active cases of the coronavirus.
All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case, PPHD officials said in the release.
Ten females: three children 10 or under; one in her teens; three in their 20s; two in their 50s; and one in her 80s.
Four males: one in his teens; one in his 40s; one in his 50s; and one in his 70s.
At this time, exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
To date, 136 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Panhandle and 77 people have recovered. There are currently 59 active cases: Box Butte, 1; Cheyenne County, 1; Garden County: 1 case (active); Morrill County, 2; Scotts Bluff County, 54.
