GERING - The Gering American Legion Auxiliary will be having a Bake and Soup Sale with craft and vendors Saturday, Nov. 23.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vegetable and Chicken Noodle soup with lots of homemade goodies will be for sale.
The American Legion is located at 1425 9th St., Gering
