Every day, after a long day at the paper, I am greeted by Bentley and Sammy when I get home. They excitedly wait just inside the front door.
As soon as I get through the door they let me know, rather loudly, it’s time for them to take me for my daily walk.
Usually it is pretty uneventful, but that wasn’t the case a few days ago.
Bentley and Sammy are my two spoiled rotten basset hounds. Their idea of a walk is more of a slow couple steps, stop and sniff, a few more steps, stop again and take in another scent.
Hurry is not in their understanding. Sammy is the worst.
Sammy is a little on the overweight side, and he has no desire to address this issue. He is slow, even slower than Bentley at the start of our walk. Then he starts slowing down after about a block.
Then there is the challenge of crossing streets.
Bentley does OK. Sammy not so good. For some reason, once Sammy feels asphalt beneath his paws as we make our way across an intersection, he goes into super slow speed.
If there are cars coming, we will wait. Even if they stop, I will oftentimes wave them on.
When we are in the intersection, I keep a close eye on traffic coming from all directions.
This is where the excitement took place a few days ago.
We were at the intersection of Q and Seventh streets in Gering. It is the route we normally take, crossing and then heading west along Q Street past Gering Junior High.
A black SUV pulled up to the stop sign across from us. No signal, but I waited and watched.
No signal. A white pickup pulled up behind the SUV.
Still no signal, so I moved into the crosswalk.
Bentley was leading a few steps in front of me. Sammy was a few steps behind, as usual.
Just then, I noticed the SUV’s turn signal began blinking. They were planning to turn north on Seventh and that is what they did, even though we were already in the intersection.
The SUV missed running us over by a few feet.
As the driver just missed us, she turned to look right at me. Instead of shock or fear of killing us, her look seemed to be saying, “What are you doing in my way?”
I couldn’t see what she was doing in her car as she waited and waited at the stop sign, but I’m guessing she was distracted due to her need to text someone. Then when she finished hitting send, she didn’t bother to look around — instead she just drove.
Cell phone use and texting is a large contributor to distracted driving but it also includes other activities such as eating, talking to other passengers, or adjusting the radio or climate controls.
In 2016, every day 1,000 people were injured by distracted drivers; nine people were killed every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Fortunately, Sammy went into super slow motion when we stepped into the crosswalk. Had he not, we might have become one of the 1,000 and possibly one of the nine.
The driver of the SUV could have made us an addition to those numbers and found themselves facing vehicular manslaughter charges.
This doesn’t include the vehicular puppy-slaughter.
If you are behind the wheel, you must put the phone away. Don’t text, check your email or eat your snack. Instead, pay attention and drive. You are behind the wheel of a vehicle, whether it is a tiny compact, a SUV or a semi-truck, that has the power to kill. Bentley, Sammy and I would greatly appreciate it if you take your driving privilege serious. Don’t be a distracted driver.
