Due to a private event, the Legacy of the Plains Museum will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The museum staff apologizes for any inconvenience. The museum will be open Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989
