Bands on Broadway, Scottsbluff’s summer concert series, is tuning up for a second season on Thursday, July 2.
The concert series will run July 2 through Aug. 13 from 6-9 p.m. in the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff.
“The committee decided to move forward, sort of at the last minute,” organizing committee member Starr Lehl, who works with the City of Scottsbluff, said. “We were waiting to see what was going to happen with the governor’s directed health measures, but we were able to get the event approved through the Panhandle Public Health District.”
She said the event has been getting a lot of great comments and likes on the Bands on Broadway Facebook page for the upcoming season, so the community is getting behind another concert season.
The committee encourages people to practice social distancing, wear a mask if they choose, and not to come if they’re experiencing any symptoms of illness.
Hand sanitizer will be available and the area will be posted with information on the directed health measures. The lines to the food trucks will also be marked to remind people to stay six feet apart.
“People usually come as a couple or a family that sits together,” Lehl said. “The venue is large enough for people to separate so we won’t have a problem.”
There will be a few changes for the upcoming second season. The beer vendor won’t be there the first three weeks, as they wait to get approval of a special designated license from the city.
An assortment food trucks will still be there, and there are also some downtown restaurants to please about anyone’s taste buds.
By popular demand, the Bands on Broadway event has been extended to six weeks, up from last year’s five-week run.
Two local bands open the season on July 2. Roger Dodger, a four-piece band that plays classic rock, will be performing. Also making an appearance will be a local favorite for more than 50 years. The Drivin’ Dynamics will be there to play oldies and country.
“The concert series will feature a wide variety of local and regional bands,” Lehl said. “They play everything from bluegrass, country, pop and rock, all in a family-friendly environment.”
She said how the schedule shakes out depends largely on sponsorship, as the committee pays for the bands, sound and lighting, the stage, insurance and other necessary costs.
“We’ve already been contacted by promoters whose larger bands want to come here,” Lehl said. “Sponsorships are important because we want this to be a free event for the public.”
The band schedule is still being finalized and will be posted on the Bands on Broadway Facebook page when it’s available.
Anyone interested in volunteering or in sponsorship availability may also visit the Facebook page for information.
