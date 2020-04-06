One of my favorite quotes has always been “The difference between tragedy and opportunity is how you respond to the event.” With our recent event, it’s been heartwarming to see how many are responding.
YouTube is flooded with talented, and even humorous, musical parodies by individuals, friends, and families about our current situation. Talk show hosts are broadcasting from home (with their kids crawling all over them) and more of us than ever are learning how to use Zoom and other online communication technologies.
Teachers are parading through neighborhoods in their cars to honk and wave at their students. People are placing teddy bears in their windows so kids can have a scavenger hunt. And our local Midwest Theater, with the support of our great community, is hosting multiple “Pop-up, Drive Up” events.
Lest your couple relationship be left out from this great opportunity, here’s some fun ideas you and your sweetie can indulge in to take the current situation and turn it into memorable times:
— Get in the kitchen and take an online cooking class together
— Take a virtual hike together in a beautiful national park
— YouTube music videos to songs from your dating days
— Dance to songs played at your wedding reception
— Get out the shoebox and go through the collection of old pictures
— Write a thank you letter together to someone you both admire
— Go for a walk (or long hike) together
— Plan your next “We’re of quarantine” trip
— Make a homemade pizza together and watch a movie
— Make your favorite cookies and deliver them to deserving people
— Visit places from your childhood together on Google Earth
— Spend the afternoon doing something you loved to do as a kid
— Wash and detail each other’s cars while listening to music from your past
— Do an online exercise class together
— Give each other a no-rush massage
In the bigger picture of life, this current situation won’t last much longer. And when it’s over, we will be left with either fond memories of fun and happiness or an increased risk of divorce. By turning this into an opportunity for fun, we can develop memories that will help keep love alive for a lifetime.
Remember, relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson, is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
