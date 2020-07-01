Alliance VFW Post#1517 held Charity Poker Run June 27, 2020 to raise a pillar in the park in honor of all Veterans who have served our country.
Over 141 participants from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming participated. Sponsors from Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota donated towards the event.
The ride started at VFW Post 1517 in Alliance, NE with stops in Hay Springs (Silver Dollar Bar), Chadron (Chadron GMC), Crawford (Tailgate Bar and Grill), and Hemingford (Gus’s Bar).
Dennis Laughlin of Alliance, NE had the winning poker hand.
Bev Haga of Gering, NE took home half the 50/50 drawing a total of $290 Jerry Russell collected on her behalf.
The longest distance riders were Gerlyn and Steve Skilling from Pueblo, CO.
American Legion Riders from NE, CO and SD participated. Other Groups including Devil Dog MC (Brotherhood of Marines) and the Punisher’s LeMc Midwest helped support the cause.
William Fraedrich a Marine/Vietnam Veteran and his wife Carol both retiress currently manage the VFW Post#1517. They have spent three years on a daily basis volunteering year around with the help of other volunteers to keep club operating.
