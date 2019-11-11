Gering Police are investigating a shooting at a Gering residence.
The nature of the shooting was not clear, but police were called to a home in the 2300 block of 17th Street after a man called 911, reporting that he had been shot. The man was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers told the Star-Herald that another person had shot the man and officers are investigating. He said interviews are being conducted and officers are in the process of obtaining search warrants.
The condition of the man is not known. Rogers said the man’s identity is not being released until further information is available to police regarding his condition.
The Nebraska State Patrol was among the agencies at the scene investigating.
The Star-Herald will update this report at starherald.com as information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.