The Scottsbluff Police Department has announced that it's annual celebration, National Night Out, won't be held this year.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer notified participants in the annual event in an email Tuesday morning. The event is typically held the first Tuesday of August, which would have been Aug. 4. However, the National Association of Town Watch, the organization that has spearheaded the celebration throughout the nation, had recommended communities move the event to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Spencer said, "This alternate date provided some additional challenges for us in the public safety community.
Spencer thanked those who have participated in the event in the past and hoped they would return for the event planned for 2021.
