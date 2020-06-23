Alliance police arrested a 55-year-old Alliance man on charges in a stabbing Friday.
George W. Smith, 66, had been taken into custody on Friday after police responded to a report of a man suffering a stab wound to the chest at about 7:25 p.m. Friday.
Police Chief John Kiss said authorities responded to the report in the 1000 block of Toluca Lane and found a man in 40s in the front yard, with a wound to his chest. The man, identified as Stephen Oliver, was transported to Box Butte General Hospital by Alliance Emergency Medical Services.
Kiss said that an investigation determined that Oliver and Smith had gotten into an argument, which escalated. An investigation is ongoing, Kiss said, and charges have been recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.