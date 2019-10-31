The fall production of Missoula Children’s Theatre “The Emperor’s New Clothes” will be Nov. 22. Auditions will be held Monday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. Auditions last about 2 hours. Children in kindergarten through 8th grade may audition if they meet the audition requirement for each production.
Children born during an odd year may audition for this fall production. Children born in an even year may audition for the spring production. Parents can register their children online at MidwestTheater.com.
Performance inform “The Emperor’s New Clothes” will be presented to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, $8 for non-member adults, $5 for Midwest Theater members and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone (308) 632-4311, online at www.MidwestTheater.com or in person at the Midwest Theater office, 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff.
The Missoula Children’s Theater is supported by the Montana Arts Council, a state agency funded by the state of Montana and the National Endowment for the Arts. This production at the Midwest Theater is supported by the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Platte Valley Bank, Quivey Bay State Foundation, Panhandle Shrine Club, and Bluffs Dental.
For information, email nextstep@MCTinc.org.
