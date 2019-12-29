Happy New Year from The Ledger Ladies and our 2020 New Years’ Baby—Harris Emerson Yde!
Harris was born on July 4, 2019, in Scottsbluff at Regional West. She is the daughter of Andrea Danbom and Ted Yde III of Hemingford.
Her grandparents are Carol Danbom of Hemingford and Ted (late Irene) Yde II of Hecla, South Dakota.
She is the great-great granddaughter of Alan (late Alice) Danbom of Hemingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.