Hemingford School Board hears from NRCSA

Before Monday evenings meeting of the Hemingford Public School Board, Executive Director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Jack Moles provided the Board with updates as to what he’s been doing since he took over as director.
He was on his way to Chadron State College to meet with their Board to discuss the rural teacher shortage.
“We’ve been talking about a scholarship program for maybe five kids a year for each one of the State Colleges,” said Moles. “Have full tuition for four of five years if they are working for a degree in teaching.”
The 2020 NRCSA Spring Conference will be held on March 26 and 27, 2020 at the Kearney Holiday Inn and Convention Center. If you have any questions regarding the Spring Conference please contact Jeff Bundy at (402) 202-6028 or via e-mail at jbundy@nrcsa.net.
During the meeting, Superintendent Charles Isom presented the 2018-2019 Annual Report with the Board. This Annual Report is intended to provide a "snapshot" of information for district patrons. Some of the information is based upon the 2018-2019 and some on the 2019-2020 school year. We encourage you to visit our schools and to take an active role in the education of Hemingford Students. All comments and questions concerning this report should be directed to the superintendent at 308-487-3328. The complete report can be found on the schools website.
Administration Reports were read:
Special Education Director Mandy Plog reported on the open SpED position and is excited that we will have at least one applicant in the future. It might be more successful if we advertise in the local papers as well.
High School Principal Daniel Kluver reported on the progress of the Hope Squad and Mrs. Hucke is excited about the program. He will be getting information to the staff in the near future. Mr. Maddox and Mrs. Kluver are interested in mentoring. It is a student driven program primarily.
He reported we have received two PE applications and four emails inquiring about the position. We will be looking for more applicants after the Holiday Break.
One-Act received third in Sidney and Winter Sports are under way and in full swing.
The High School concert is Tuesday Dec 10 and the Elementary is Thursday December 19
Elementary School Principal Eric Arneson reported on MTSS and the teachers are focusing on interventions that may be needed; with the testing we can determine the student’s growth and what more may be needed. The teachers are utilizing the Danielson framework and seeing success with it. The staff is working hard to find the new math curriculum and are planning on a selection in February. The new Social Studies standards will take effect 2020-2021 school year. He discussed the teacher shortage and ESU is working on creating a teacher’s portal that is universal that applicants can apply to multiple districts with the same application.
Superintendent Charles Isom report on the NASB Conference -- The new requirements for the SRO don't pertain to Hemingford Schools because we are under the 50% utilization with our SRO. Randolph thanked the Board for being able to attend the conference; and the upcoming changes in Legislation is to keep local control. Randolph sat in on the delegate assembly on Friday morning.
Isom also reported on the Building Committee that met on December 3rd with Architect Lee Davies.
“I like what we’re going to present, eventually,” said Isom. “I will not have another committee meeting unless I have numbers.”
They will continue to finalize plans to present to the community. The committee will meet again on January 7th at 12:30 p.m. and will begin community meetings in February.
