Panhandle schools will be operating in an alternative learning environment for the remainder of the school year, according to a press release issued by the Panhandle Public Health District Tuesday. Schools throughout the ESU #13 were sharing the announcement via text message and email.
After consultation with COVID-19 Unified Command, it has been determined that all schools in the Nebraska Panhandle will remain closed and operate in an alternative learning environment for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year.
Traditional graduation ceremonies are not going to be possible in May. Schools will be working to determine appropriate alternative methods to honor the Class of 2020 in each community, whether that be a ceremony at a later date or some other locally determined alternative graduation that complies with the guidance of health officials.
PPHD officials said in the release that the health district would continue to monitor the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic to anticipate its impact on the Panhandle. PPHD is working as a unified command with Region 21, 22, and 23 emergency managers, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department on this evolving situation.
The CDC is putting out updated guidance daily; for the most up to date information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. To learn more about COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.