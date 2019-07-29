Gering teen adds one more title: Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen

MITCHELL — By now, MaKinzie Gregory is used to wearing a crown on her head and a sash over her right shoulder.
On Saturday night, the former Miss Old West Balloon Fest and Miss Kool-Aid Days crown holder, added one more title to her resume.
“This is my third title, and it’s just as nerve-wracking as the first two,” Gregory said. “The first one I was going in to have fun, the second I focused on growth and this year, I really wanted to get back to the having fun idea, have the time of my life and learn what I could, but not be too hard on myself.”
For winning the crown, Gregory was awarded a $1,000 college scholarship, a $2,000 scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College, a sash, crown, sterling silver bezel set and the Esther Eckardt Memorial scholarship for $500.
Jamie Rose Chen was crowned Teen Miss Scotts Bluff County. Brianna Little was crowned Miss Old West Balloon Fest and Jalyn Wagner was crowned Teen Miss Old West Balloon Fest.
The scholarship pageant began at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell High School for the contestants as they completed interviews with the judges.
Little said the interview was her favorite event.
“You and the judges get to know each other,” she said. “I look forward to the interview portion.”
Little competed in fair pageants for several years, but took last year off to focus on college. As she got involved in the pageant this year, being crowned Miss Old West Balloon Fest will be a great opportunity.
“I competed in the teen division as a sophomore in high school,” she said. “I was crowned Miss Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen and I was the first one. I was also crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County my senior year, so now being crowned Miss Old West Balloon Fest is a great opportunity.”
While Little has been participating in pageants for several years, Chen has not participated in as many. She wants to interact with the public over the next year.
“This was my first crowning,” Chen said. “I’m so excited for my year of service. I want to be known as the person who connects with the public.”
The journey to the crown was filled with many late night rehearsals where the contestants bonded. Ahead of the talent contest, Chen taught Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen Jadyn Wetherington how to play the piano.
“I was practicing on the piano to get familiar with the stage and the acoustics,” Chen said. “I saw Jadyn just messing around on the keys, so I taught her how to play ‘Twinkle, Twinkle’ and ‘Happy Birthday.’”
Wagner also grew from the experience and said she learned she likes to work hard and get to know the other contestants. After being crowned the Teen Old West Balloon Fest, Wagner said she “can’t wait to see what happens and to see the events.”
Despite Saturday’s contest being chaotic and exciting, it taught Wagner she can do anything. Prior to performing her talent of singing and playing the piano, Wagner said her nerves were high. The same feeling came over her during the interview.
“I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I’m used to performing, so I knew I could do it.”
Ahead of the crowning, Chen said there was a slight mishap with one of her earrings. As the winners of each contest were announced, she felt something hit her dress. Her clip on earring had fallen off. Just as she clipped it back on, she was called forward as the winner of the teen talent and teen interview.
“I usually don’t get nervous, but after the parade of contestants, I started getting in my head about what I could have done better,” Chen said. “I was relieved when my name was called because I worked so hard that week.”
Each contestant chooses a social impact initiative to push throughout her year as queen. Gregory’s is called “Differently Abled,” which is aimed at educating the community, empowering and equiping individuals with special needs.
“There’s three facets to it, the education part where I go out to the community and educate the community about people with special needs, about the stereotypes,” Gregory said. “The second facet is empowering where I have one-on-one conversations with individuals with special needs, to empower them to advocate for themselves and doing whatever they can to better themselves. The final, final part is equipping which is the fundraising, the resources, the whole nine yards to help families that have received a special needs diagnosis.”
Little was also nervous during the crowning ceremony, but was grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.
“I was going to be excited for whoever won and when my name was called I was excited about this great opportunity,” Little said. “My platform is ‘Be Kind and Be the Change’ because it’s important to learn how to be kind to others and ourselves.”
Wagner’s platform is “Not All Wounds are Visible,” which is focused on bringing attention to mental health.
“I picked this as my platform because I’ve dealt with my own struggles and I know what it felt like to feel alone,” Wagner said. “I want other kids to know they’re not alone.”
Chen’s platform is “Real People,” with the goal to connect with the public while being an advocate for community service and education.
The queens first event will be at National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 6. They will be there signing autographs.
Other award winners are as followed: Miss Queen 1st Attendant — Lexie Jackson; Miss Queen 2nd Attendant — Sydny Ridgeway; Miss Talent Award — MaKinzie Gregory; Miss Interview Award — MaKinzie Gregory; Social Impact Award — Lexie Jackson; Teen Queen 1st Attendant — Haylee Harder; Teen Queen 2nd Attendant — Jessica Spleichal; Teen Talent Award — Jamie Rose Chen; Teen Interview Award — Jamie Rose Chen; Teen Platform Award — Abigail Webb; Miss Congeniality — Hayleigh Hatche; People’s Choice — Lexie Jackson; Spirit Award — Hayleigh Hatcher; Teresa Scanlan Scholarship — Bailee Steiner.