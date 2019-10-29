Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY... ...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE NEAR THE COLORADO BORDER. * WHERE...MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES BELOW ONE MILE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIND CHILLS OF 10 TO 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT WITH THE THE HIGH VALLEYS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING NEAR 30 BELOW ZERO AT TIMES. THIS CAN RESULT IN FROST BITE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WILL CREATE RESTRICTED VISIBILITIES AND DRIFTING SNOW ALONG AREA ROADWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING...ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. &&