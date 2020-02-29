Birthday Jerry Callahan Looky, looky....at who is soon to be 90!! Jerry Callahan will be turning 90 on March 7, 2020! Please join his loving family in helping him celebrate this day by giving him a call or sending him a card! Jerry can be reached at (308) 632-5285. Cards can be sent to 2411 2nd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361....or better yet, stop by and give him a birthday hug!!
