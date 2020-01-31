BRAN40 Committee Discusses Plans

Another BRAN40 community meeting was held in Hemingford on Tuesday afternoon.
If you have not heard yet, Hemingford will be the host Village for the start of the 40th annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN40). The ride will start from Hemingford on the morning of June 7, 2020 and riders will make their way across Nebraska ending their trip in Wahoo on the 13th of June.
There is expected to be somewhere between 600 and 1000 riders and their support personnel in Hemingford, with some of them arriving on Friday the 5th and a majority arriving on Saturday the 6th.
Hemingford Public Schools and the Box Butte Ag Society have very graciously offered the use of land and buildings for the event. Most of the riders will be tent camping on the school grounds while others may have campers at the fairgrounds, and yet others will be looking to participate in a “Host a Biker” program.
The BRAN40 Committee will be looking for those that would be willing to share their home with a biker or two for an overnight stay. In the past the riders have paid a set price for an overnight stay, stayed for free, or offered a free will donation. That is up to the host family. If you would like to offer to host a BRAN bike rider please contact Kathy Gettert at the Hemingford Credit Union for more information or to be added to the list.
There will be several volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups that would like to donate their time and talents to the event.
Possible activities discussed during that day included setting up a block party on Box Butte, having the school display the Bobcat flags, and having the Avenue of Flags on display.
One area student will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship from BRAN for Hemingford being a host site. If we are chosen as the favorite site an additional $1,500 could be awarded. Additional information will be given on the scholarships during the next meeting on Feb. 11th at noon at Mobius.
Members of the public are welcomed and encouraged to attend the meetings or call Barb Straub at the Village office if you would like to be involved in the planning. This will be a fun way to show off our community to a variety of new people.
Let's take the time to make this a great experience for everyone.
To learn more about the event please check out the Facebook Page BRAN40:Hemingford or the Village of Hemingford website ci.hemingford.ne.us or contact the village office at 487-3465.
We are looking forward to hosting this event in Hemingford and showing off just what a small town with a big heart has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.