Column by Adam Flowers
The things we leave behind
2007 was the year I entered Kindergarten. I remember very little about that day, but I do remember feeling plagued with excitement and anxiety. There was a huge smile stretched across my face, and there were tears in my mom’s eyes. Now, some say that history repeats itself, which I firmly believe in, because my mom also cried on the very first day of senior year. Although, the point is that the very first day of kindergarten was something our little brains could not comprehend. To us, it may have just been the first day of school, but in the long term, it was the beginning of a new chapter.
Now, over a decade has passed and this is the year that we would be celebrating our graduation ceremony. Within the next few months, we will be paving a new road for ourselves and starting new lives. But as we look towards our future, we must not lose sight of the things that we leave behind. We will be leaving behind teachers, classrooms and an entire school building. We’re leaving behind friends, families and with some of us, an entire community of people. Yes, it’s absolutely terrifying to be ditching most of the things that made us the people we are today, but it’s quite an amazing thing.
Freshman year was just the start of it all. A time when we were all learning new things in the same building we were in just a year ago. I will most definitely leave behind all of those weird, awkward times as a freshman when I was trying to find myself and my interests. Most of us, if not all of us, were obnoxious and probably drove our teachers up the wall. It was a time of ditching our old friends and finding new ones just about every day. The one thing that I will remember, though, from my freshman year, is to be comfortable with who you are. Know your worth and fly it as high as a flag. And may the wind try to blow that flag down, keep it up as high as you can and let it stay there.
My sophomore year was definitely the least memorable, which is probably a good thing. Granted it was a breeze, not a lot happened. One of the biggest things that I remembered that happened during this year was when I quit cross country. I was struck with a shooting pain resonating in my foot. I later learned that it was hallux rigidus, or a dorsal bunion. Granted running was something I enjoyed, I do not miss that sport whatsoever. While I found a new passion, I figured out that the activity itself was not for me. Instead, I replaced my time with activities that I loved so much and have grown from today. Trying cross country out for a couple of years and not enjoying it that much led me to things that have gifted me with enjoyment. I’ve ultimately learned to try new things and push yourself out of your comfort zone, even if you think you won’t enjoy it.
Junior year was the hardest year ever. Being inundated with homework, staying involved in numerous activities and dreading every single day became the death of me. I had several good days and plenty of bad days, to contrast. I would not wish junior year on my worst enemy. In fact, junior year was probably my worst enemy. Obviously, I’m more than happy to be leaving behind all of my homework assignments and long hours of being in the school building. I’m glad that I’m leaving behind sounds of drilling and hammers banging against a wall, with scaffolding being laced throughout the hallways and makeshift wooden partitions standing in place of walls. The construction of our building was a time of dread for everyone. But, through the hurdle of learning in a space that was being renovated and being diseased with copious amounts of work, I learned to overcome adversity. I learned to challenge myself and try to come out on top in everything I do.
Senior year has been the beginning to the end. While junior year may have been the marathon, senior year was the long push to the end of that race. Scholarship opportunities flooded my inbox, I was taking on new and different roles and senioritis kicked in harder than ever. I don’t think that there was ever a time in my life when I dreaded waking up every day. School and activities began to get so boring and life was nothing but a mundane cycle, with the occasional spikes of stress. What made the year worse, though, was obviously the cancellation of school. School was something that I really enjoyed, despite all of the times I really disliked it. In reality, as I look back at this year, I will take with me the idea to never forget your roots. Always remember where and who you come from.
So, I would like to say once more that the things we leave behind impact us for the best. Even if the situation itself is not enjoyable, things will get better. With that, as I go off into my own path and leave everything behind in the next four months, I would collectively like to thank you, Class of 2020 and Gering High School, for all that you have given me, and all that you have made me.
