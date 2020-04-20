Ag Brief
April 14, 2020
An update from the Nebraska Corn Growers Association
Last month new leaders from across the state took part in the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) 32nd Annual Washington, D.C. Leadership Mission. From March 9th to March 13th, 12 producers, along with five grower leaders, got a firsthand experience of Washington, D.C. and the legislative process.
The leadership mission to Washington, D.C. is a great way for Nebraska corn farmers to engage with key contacts and help put a face on Nebraska agriculture. The participants had a full slate of meetings over three days. This included meeting with the Nebraska congressional delegation as well as important industry partners. The participants were able to talk with a wide variety of people and organizations who have a great deal of influence over their farms back in Nebraska.
“The Washington, D.C. Leadership Mission is a great opportunity for growers of all backgrounds and ages. It gives our membership a federal look at current issues facing corn farmers, allows them to network face to face with our congressional representation and discuss how issues are impacting their farms back in Nebraska. We try to highlight the importance of membership in the Association, and hopefully we can spark interest in some of the attendees to become more involved in leadership opportunities at the state and national level,” said Andy Jobman, vice president of NeCGA.
This leadership mission trip would not be possible without support from our sponsors, the Nebraska Corn Board and Farm Credit Services of America.
For More Information Contact:
Morgan Wrich, Nebraska Corn Growers Association
mwrich@necga.org | (402) 438-6459
