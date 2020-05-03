UW Extension offers online prairie dog management course
A new online course for prairie dog management is available for commercial pesticide applicators through the University of Wyoming Extension.
Content for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture-approved Prairie Dog Management Certification course has been provided through a partnership with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and extension, said Jeff Edwards, extension pesticide training coordinator.
The course can be accessed by going to www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on Extension Online Courses.
“This class is worth two continuing education units (CEUs) for commercial pesticide applicators looking for a refresher, or something new, for prairie dog management,” Edwards said. “It is new and first-time available online with completely new content. UW Extension has never offered prairie dog management as a standalone program for pesticide applicator CEUs.”
Brittney Gross, instructional technology educational specialist with UW Extension, designed the course and said the class is self-paced. Each of the three modules has an assessment. Participants must score at least seventy percent on each to receive certification. Once successfully completed, a certificate will be e-mailed to the participant, and then the certificate must be mailed to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to document the two CEUs.
There is a ten dollar fee that goes to the University of Wyoming Pesticide Safety Education Program to develop additional programs for Wyoming applicators, said Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.