Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL IMPACT THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL CAUSE PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&