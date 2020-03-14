Enjoying a lifetime love for animils
By Kamie Stephen
There’s a salamander in Juanita Baker’s bathroom. For those who know her, that’s nothing unusual — besides, the lizard keeps the turtles company.
“I had another salamander for about five years,” said Juanita. “His name was Sparky. He’d stand up and beg when he wanted a worm.”
Her love for animals seemed to begin with her entrance into the world.
“If my father was here, he’d say I was born loving horses,” Juanita said.
During World War II, motorized milk trucks were taken off the streets of Denver leading to the return to horse and wagon milk delivery.
“My father said as a baby, I’d hear the clippity-clop of their hooves and I’d fuss until he bundled me up and took me out to see the horse,” Juanita laughed; she laughs a lot.
In the late 1800s, Baker’s family began a burro business. A train ran from Denver to Morrison, Colorado, bringing tourists who would get on the burros and ride up to Red Rocks.
“There was a cog railroad that went to the top of Mt. Morrison,” she said. “They’d have a picnic, ride the burros back and take the train back to Denver — all in one day.”
When Juanita’s grandfather died, her aunt took over the business and traded the burrows for horses, including a donkey that Juanita was particularly fond of. She built up a fleet of 50 rental horses and raised cattle.
“I worked for her from the time I was about a pain in the neck, seven or eight, I think, until I went to college,” Juanita said. “We had people come from all over the world — there were even celebrities. Before I was there, Lawrence Welk came.”
When she wasn’t working, Juanita and her friends would argue over who had the fastest horse and then put them to the test in an empty field. The field later became Bandimere Speedway, still playing host to races with a lot of horsepower but no horses. Over the years, Bandimere was expanded from a single drag strip to a raceway that can house more than 28,000 spectators.
“I can’t even imagine what it looks like now,” Juanita said.
She went to college and took her first teaching job in a first grade classroom in Colorado. There were a total of three first grade classrooms, two of them taught by seasoned teachers.
“I noticed my class was very different,” she said. “One little gal — the other teachers had told me she couldn’t learn how to read.”
Juanita is the type of person who says “watch me,” when she’s told she can’t do something and she was determined to teach this child how to read.
“I taught her using her language,” said Juanita. “She’d dictate a story to me and we’d practice reading it. She’d remember the words. That girl learned to read.”
Through the years, Juanita taught a lot of students and would run into them here and there. After moving to Nebraska, Juanita had to make a trip to the University of Colorado in Fort Collins because of a sick horse.
“We’re in the lobby and some lady is walking toward me,” said Juanita. “As she passed, she said, ‘Mrs. Baker?”
It was the little girl that struggled to learn how to read. She was a department head at the University, Baker said, smiling as she recalled the story.
“I think about how everyone had given up on her — it was there, we just needed to find it,” said Baker. “Once she established that basic vocabulary and the reading, evidently she did okay.”
Before coming to Nebraska, Juanita played Cowboy Polo in Colorado alongside, Tom, the man she would marry in 1974. When she talks about him, she affectionately refers to him as Mr. Baker.
“Polo is the best sport in the world,” Juanita said. “When I was in high school, I was on two basketball teams — All-city and a school team in Denver. Then I met polo and it was like the ultimate marriage between a ball and horses. I played for 15 years.”
While Juanita taught, Mr. Baker was on the Denver Water Board. They had two daughters and decided they wanted to raise their children somewhere rural.
“We both wanted to farm,” said Juanita.
The couple bought 320 acres near Minatare, all irrigated by tubes.
“When you start out you don’t have a lot of equipment,” she said. “We did a lot of the haying by hand. Gradually, you increase your farm machinery and that makes things a little easier.”
She began teaching at Lake Minatare, where she’d brings eggs into the classroom so students could learn about chickens. Over the course of her 23 year career, there were other pets too.
“Crawfish make great classroom pets,” Juanita said.
There were also the turtles, two of which hang out with the salamander in the bathroom now that she’s retired. She had interesting pets outside the classroom, as well.
“We’ve raised three raccoons,” she said, explaining that each was orphaned.
The first they found before he even had his eyes open.
“When he was hungry, the whole household would wake up to feed him,” she said. “He was also potty trained.”
In 1976 when her daughters, Laurie and Valerie, were young, they got involved in a local 4H program. A feedlot in Mitchell gave the girls two lambs that they bottle fed and took to fair.
“Then they bought to ewes that were better quality and grew it from there,” said Juanita.
Although the girls, now women, have been out of the program for quite some time, Juanita is still heavily involved, leading the Bit and Spur 4-H club.
“I had never been in 4H as a youth,” she said, then laughed and added, “Mr. Baker says that’s why I’m still in it.”
Juanita said she’s seen the program change over the years. In the beginning, parents were often rode horses but now, more and more parents are brand new to the horse world.
“They are as excited to learn as their children are,” she said. “I really commend the parents. They get off work, have to go home, get the trailer, load up the horse and the child and be at the arena by 7 p.m. They are so dedicated. I hope their children appreciate them — I know the leaders do.”
More than 35 years ago, when her daughters were still in 4H, there was a pony express ride that would take place benefiting Easterseals, an organization dedicated to helping children who have disabilities.
“Laurie was probably 10 years old,” said Juanita. “She wrote to the Easterseals people and asked them what she could do to help those children.”
Laurie started a 4-Her for a Day project and invited several kids to spend a day at the farm.
“They wore us out,” Juanita laughed. “They rode horses, fed the sheep, collected eggs, planted some beans — then we sat down on the lawn and had lunch. Mr. Baker showed them how to make hollyhock dolls. We just had a great time.”
Laurie shared the project with her club, which wanted to get involved. They decided to invite children from Camp Scott, a summer program for developmentally disabled children and young adults ages 7-21, to a horse show.
“The 4-Hers made ribbons and let the campers ride their horses,” said Juanita.
The show was a hit and has continued through a partnership between Bit and Spur and Camp Scott.
“The Kiwanians have helped us with food every year and we appreciate them so much,” Juanita said. “It takes all people to make this successful.”
New 4-Hers will often ask Juanita what the Camp Scott event will be like.
“It’s hard to explain,” she said. “But once they’re involved in it, they understand. After the show, I know everyone has a lump in their throat.”
Along with still being directly involved in 4-H, Juanita also still has sheep stemming from her daughters’ years in the program. She’s named every one of them.
“Every year I pick a new theme,” she said.
For example, there’s Roma who was born during the fruit and vegetable-themed year.
“I’m taking suggestions for themes — after this many years, I think I’ve done them all.”
