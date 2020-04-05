Alliance City Council meetings to be virtual meetings until further notice
ALLIANCE – Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-03, Alliance City Council meetings will be held by video/telephone conference and members of the public and media personnel may attend the meetings electronically with a computer, table or smartphone.
The meeting attendance instructions will be published with the Notice of Meeting and also linked to the City Council Calendar on the City of Alliance webpage, www.cityofalliance.net.
For more information or with questions, please contact Tarrah Johnson or Jeff Sprock at 308-762-5400.
