ALLIANCE – Yard and garden waste collection will start on Monday April 6. Please put the debris in the containers loose and not in plastic bags. Sticks should be broken into small pieces and placed in the regular dumpsters and not in yard waste containers. Yard and garden waste containers will be emptied on normal collection days until Friday, Nov. 20.
Please contact the Alliance Landfill at 308-762-1907 for more information.
