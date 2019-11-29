Alvin Bruns 11-29

PHOTO
455 Words/ $190
Alvin H. Bruns
Alvin H. Bruns, 95, of Sidney passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at Sidney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 4th in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 5-7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in name of Alvin Bruns to the, SRMC- Sloan Estates, or to the Sidney First United Methodist Church.
You may view Al’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and memories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Al’s care and funeral arrangements.
Alvin, the son of Herman and Dena Bruns, was born in 1924, on the family farm north of Lodgepole, Nebraska. He graduated from Lodgepole High School in 1941. He attended Hastings Business College in 1941-42. He worked for the Navy Department in the Master Accounts Division in Cleveland, Ohio before entering the Army Aircorp in April 1943. He was later transferred to Army Combat Engineering Corp in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge, and discharged April 1946.
On May of 1947, he married Darlene Kettler of Sidney. They made their home in Sidney and had 2 children, Deanna and Dan.
Alvin was a longtime and active member of the Sidney Kiwanis Club, serving in all chairs of the organization. He served as treasurer for his church for many years, and was also a member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He worked for Stickney’s as a shipping clerk, then counterman, and outside salesman, and farmed for several years on his parents’ farm. Alvin also sold properties, after acquiring a real estate license and a Colorado Broker license. Later he was hired by the Nebraska Department of Labor, and retired in 1986.
After retirement Alvin spent most winters in Mesa, Arizona. He was a great fan of Nebraska football and women’s volleyball, and the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed the game of golf as he made many friends from all over, including Sidney and Mesa.
His wife Darlene passed away after 45 years of marriage. He married Winnie Handley in 1995, and they were together 19 years.
Alvin is survived by two children, Deanna Reifschneider and husband Larry of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Dan Bruns and wife Becky of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, DJ of Lincoln,
Mackenzie and Parker Bruns of Portland, Oregon; three stepchildren, Calvin Handley and son Daniel, Jean Handley and husband Les Kuehn of Sidney and children Leah and Phillip, Wes Handley and wife Robbie of Edmond, Oklahoma and children Jayne and Jennifer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.