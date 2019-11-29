Alvin Bruns 11-29

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...VERY STRONG WINDS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND... ...PERIODS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALSO POSSIBLE... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 50 MPH WITH GUSTS 65 TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE. SNOW SHOWERS MAY COMBINE WITH EXISTING SNOW PACK TO PRODUCE AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...6 PM MST FRIDAY UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL ENHANCE THE RISK FOR BLOW OVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MAY RESULT IN PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND SHEETING OF ICE ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&