Amos Harris 9-19

Rev. Amos Harris, one of God’s faithful servants, was called home on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. His interment service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 20th at the Bayard Cemetary followed by his Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 1:00-6:30 with a prayer service to follow at 6:30 PM at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, the memorial in his honor, be given to Zion Evangelical Church, where he served most recently and recognized as “Pastor Emeritus”. Online condolences may be made by viewing Amos’ memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Amos was born on April 29, 1932 to Amos (Sr) and Verna (King) Harris near Pampa, TX. Amos grew up on the farm and always had a love of the land, gardening, and livestock. Amos was raised in a strong Christian home and accepted Christ as his savior at an early age. He soon made it his life’s passion to study the word & share Jesus with others. Amos attended high school in Pampa, TX and then attended and graduated from the Apostolic Faith Bible College in Baxter Springs, KS in 1951. After graduating from Bible College he traveled by train to his first Church calling in Bayard, NE. Amos met his wife Violet (Kildow) in Bayard, they were married December 22, 1954. Amos & Violet later went on to pastor churches in Ralls TX, Oklahoma City OK, Denver CO, Pampa TX, Bayard NE, and his most recent calling to Scottsbluff NE. Amos & Violet established many lifelong relationships in the churches that they served.
Amos pastored churches but he was always bivocational. In 1973, Amos, along with fellow Pastor Leo Brotzman, formed A&L Construction Inc. in Scottsbluff. A&L built and remodeled many homes in the Panhandle.
Amos and Violet began a family in 1955 with the birth of their daughter Janae (Steve Kenney), followed by two sons Mark (Joan) and Paul (Julie). Amos had a large influence on his 5 grandsons, Jerremy (Rachel), Erik (Alexandra), Andrew (Tara), Kyle (Lisa), and Adam (Carli).
Amos had 5 siblings, including Elsie Christenson (Pampa TX), Glen Harris (Amarillo TX), Mary Beth Williams (Wichata Falls TX), Charity Harris and David Harris (Pampa TX).
Amos is survived by his wife Violet, sons Mark and Paul, siblings Elsie, Mary Beth, Charity, and David, 5 grandsons and their wives, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Amos was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in-law Henry and Mollie Kildow, his daughter Janae, and brother Glen.
