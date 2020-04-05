Results of the 35th annual Visionaries Student Art Exhibit:

Best of Show

Faith Perry

Division 1

Bluff Middle School

Color Blast

Audrey Towater Awards for Outstanding Artwork

Laisha Garza

Division 2

Bayard High School

Black Butterfly

Jessica Leal

Division 2

Scottsbluff High School

Crystal Star

Trulee White

Division 2

Bridgeport High School

Old Shoes

Eduardo Ramirez

Division 1

Minatare Middle School

Sunflowers on Blue Stripes

Destiny Prime

Division 2

Scottsbluff High School

Pink Works for Me

Outstanding Artwork Award

Isabelle Buck

Division 2

Bayard High School

Wooden Manikins

Kassi Garza

Division 2

Bayard

Fan Brushes

Anna Garner

Division 2

Bridgeport High School

Gentle Giant

Brooklyn Bates

Division 2

Bridgeport High School

Down the Alley

Abby Moreno

Division 2

Scottsbluff High School

Who

Theresa Schiavone

Division 2

Bayard High School

Still Life

Araceli Domingo

Division 2

Bayard High School

No Title

Karlie Deaver

Division 2

Bridgeport High School

Baker’s Street

Emzie Coop

Division2

Scottsbluff High School

Just Dancing

Emilo Cobos

Division 2

Scottsbluff High School

No Man’s Land

Honorable Mentions

Caden Dillon

Division 1

Bridgeport Middle School

The King

Jessica Splichal

Division 2

Scottsbluff High School

Raindrops

Nolan Debois

Division 1

Bridgeport Middle School

Let the Sunshine In

Miah Garza

Division 1

Minatare Middle School

Beautiful Homestead

ARTS

Student artists honored

The 35th Visionaries Student Art exhibit will be on www.thewnac.com until April 26.

By Kamie Stephen

Star-Herald

The West Nebraska Arts Center figured out a way to highlight the art of area students while keeping with social distancing regulations.

Program manager Stephanie Coley said the decision for a digital show was made because of the students.

“We thought it was important because the students get so excited about this show and look forward to it each year,” Coley said. “WNAC staff looks forward to this show as well. So when the pandemic took away the option of having the show, we wanted to still spread a positive event.”

She pointed out that students have lost a lot of the things they were looking forward to because of COVID-19, and WNAC didn’t want the art show to be one of them.

A total of 105 entries were submitted to the Student Art Exhibit by 89 artists in grades 6-12. The judge, Steve Settles, selected 21 entries for awards.

“It really gives you that burst,” he wrote in his remarks. “It is an abstract piece that keeps your eyes moving through the piece. My response to it is excellent.”

“Color Blast” by Bluffs Middle School student Faith Perry earned Best in Show. Settles praised her mix of lines and colors.

Settles has created art in several forms from pottery to stained-glass windows. He’s also created life-sized bronzes and owned a foundry for 40 years.

Now he works to instill a passion for art in others through education.

Coley said the number of entries was down this year, but the staff was still excited about the entries they received.

“It really is a different experience to see the art in person,” Coley said.

WNAC always wants to encourage community involvement and foot traffic, but in light of COVID-19, she knew she’d have to take a different approach.

It was her first time putting together a large virtual show. She’s also put the exhibit by artist Peggy Murphy online since her show was cut short in March.

Coley doesn’t know what the future holds for virtual shows, but she knew that this one needed to happen.

“This is a difficult, uncertain time in the world right now,” Coley said. “We wanted to let our youth know we are still thinking about you.”

kamie.stephen@starherald.com

