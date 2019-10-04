Ashley De Los Santos::1

Q: Where were you born?
ASHLEY: Sidney, Nebraska
Q: Where did you complete your post-secondary education?
ASHLEY: I graduated from Chadron State College in 2006 with my Bachelors of Arts with a double major in psychology and substance abuse. I am currently on my final year in the alternative school counseling program through Chadron State College with an expected graduation date of May 2020.
Q: Do you have any endorsements?
ASHLEY: I currently have a provisional endorsement to work as a school counselor.
Q: Who/what experiences inspired you to pursue teaching?
ASHLEY: Having children of my own has inspired me to want to help other children. I want to see kids succeed in life, just as much as I would want my own children to succeed. I am passionate about helping people and love working with kids and their families.
Q: What is your teaching experience?
ASHLEY: This will be my first year as a school counselor. Prior to this upcoming school year I worked in the recovery classroom at Lincoln Elementary and also had the opportunity to complete my school counseling practicum and internship.
Q: What aspect of teaching do you enjoy most?
ASHLEY: I love working with kids and seeing them grow. It’s a privilege to have this opportunity and be able to connect to students, help them to see their potential, and assist them to utilize their strengths to be successful.
Q: What is your teaching philosophy?
ASHLEY: I believe every student matters. In addition, every student has potential and it’s up to us as educators to help them see that potential and utilize their strengths to be successful.
Q: What drew you to Gering?
ASHLEY: I live in Gering and enjoy this community. My children attend school in Gering and my husband and I have watched them thrive and grow immensely in their learning environment. I desire to be a part of a great school system that works hard to meet the needs of each student and I believe Gering Public Schools does just that.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish this year?
ASHLEY: To build a positive relationship with the students, parents, and staff, to make a difference, and to personally grow and learn within Gering Public Schools.
Q: What advice would you give your students?
ASHLEY: Be kind, treat everyone with respect, and use every mistake as a learning experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.