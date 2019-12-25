Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER STORM COULD IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE HIGH PLAINS THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS EXPECTED. WINDS MAY GUST UP TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING, NIOBRARA, GOSHEN AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE ENTIRE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL CONDITIONS MAY BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&