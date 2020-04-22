Open up America Again
By Sen.Tom Brewer
43rd District
Last week, the President announced his three-phase plan to “Open Up America Again.” I must say this isn’t a moment too soon. People and business are being rapidly destroyed economically. We need to protect our vulnerable citizens, and re-open our economy as fast as possible.
The President said the States would “lead” this operation. There is a darn good reason for this. It’s a three-way power-sharing arrangement, between the federal, state and local governments called Federalism. This is a distinctly American way of doing things.
Most countries have a “national” executive with absolute power to lord over their country in times of emergency. Political sub-divisions like states or provinces or towns are often totally subordinate to this national executive. When the framers of our constitution met in the summer of 1787, they considered having a “national” executive, like every other country on Earth had at the time.
They flatly rejected it. They didn’t want another King. They wanted an “American” system instead.
The framers didn’t trust government. They had just fought an eight-year war to get rid of a tyrannical, oppressive government. That’s why our constitution is so full of checks and balances on government power. That’s why we have three branches of government. Two can always gang up on one and straighten them out. This is where the Federalism power-sharing idea came from.
The “Federal” (not national) government has only specific “enumerated” powers in the federal constitution. The State’s remain sovereign and hold most of the power under both the federal and state constitutions. Lastly the “local” governments hold power delegated to them by the state legislature under their state constitutions.
It’s only when a once-every-hundred-years pandemic disease hits the country do most American’s ever get to see Federalism in action, and it’s often not a pretty sight. Power sharing is always hard. Navigating ancient bureaucracy at multiple levels is frustrating and inefficient. Desperately needed relief is delayed. Legions of government employees at every level are struggling to do the right thing. People are confused by rapidly changing circumstances that bring a new version of reality almost every day. It’s hard to know from one minute to the next if something is federal, state, or a local problem. There are most definitely easier ways to run a country.
But you know what? It’s the only way to run a country founded on the principal that individual human beings are sovereign, with guaranteed rights that government is bound to acknowledge and protect.
Two hundred and thirty-three years ago, a group of 55 patriot geniuses stayed locked in a room under guard in Philadelphia for six months and created the best country the world has ever seen. Have faith in our constitution folks. It’s been tested far worse than this. Every single time we use the system they created, America wins. We have a tough road ahead, but we will win again. I have no doubt.
Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1101, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.
