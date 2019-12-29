Weather Alert

...AREAS OF MODERATE AND OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&