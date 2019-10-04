Bruce Carter 10-5

PHOTO
Bruce Finley Carter, 88, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Morrill, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and American Legion Post No. 36 Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that memorials in his honor be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bruce’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service is entrusted with Bruce’s arrangements.
Bruce was born April 27, 1931, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to David and Ethel (Ouderkirk) Carter. He grew up and received his education in Scottsbluff. He served in the United States Marine Corps from January 1952 to January 1955. He was a tank crewman and was stationed in Korea from June 1953 to August 1954. Bruce was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW.
Bruce married the love of his life Janice Nadine (Comstock) Carter on September 12, 1955 in Scottsbluff. To this union four children were born; Jeni, Jeff, Jason and Jamie Carter.
Following his military service Bruce became an electrician’s apprentice and then worked in Scottsbluff over the years with various electrical companies. In 1979, he started with Burlington Northern Railroad in Alliance as an electrician, retiring in 1997.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Nadine Carter; daughter, Jeni Denise (Jake) Jacobs; sons, Jeffrey Friel Carter, Jason Perle Carter, and Jamie Odus (Kelly) Carter; grandchildren, Crystal Nadine (Mark) Abrams, Caleb Lee Jacobs, Michael Lee Sapp, Amber Dawn (Joe) Essay, and Joshua Finley Carter; great-grandchildren, Hanna Quinne Abrams, Jacob Eston Abrams, Joseph Daniel Essay III, Samuel Elias Essay, and William Finley Essay; brothers and sisters, Grace Jane Andrew, Charlotte Sandra (Dan) Lissman, Douglas Eugene Carter, Juanita Jo (Lloyd) Rote, and Darold Fay (Joan) Carter. Bruce and Janice were instrumental in raising his five brothers and sisters after the passing of his mother and father.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ethel Carter; sister, Carolyn Opal Carter; brother, William David Carter; sister, Gail Peterson; brother-in-law, Ben Peterson; brother-in-law, Jerry Andrew; and granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Carter.
In the end, when you leave this world the only things you can take with you are the things you’ve packed inside your heart.
