Cities declare snow emergency

Weather Alert

...WEEKEND WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. HIGHER LOCALIZED TOTALS OF UP TO A FOOT POSSIBLE ALONG THE PINE RIDGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...AREAS OF NIOBRARA, NORTHERN SIOUX AND DAWES COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT AREA TRAVELERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&