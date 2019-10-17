LH1 best photo
LONGHORNS
Continuing Minge’s Legacy
Steer arrives at Legacy of the Plains.
Kamie Stephen
Gering Courier
The trailer door swung open and the steer inside began to assess the situation. He turned his head, angling it through the doorway before putting his feet on the ground outside the trailer. Navigating tight spaces can be challenging when a pair of horns with a span of more than eight feet are involved.
The steer was delivered to the Legacy of the Plains museum Friday, Oct. 4 making the final installment of a donation in honor of the late Harold Minge.
In 2011, Minge dropped off six longhorn heifers at the museum because of a desire to share his passion with others. He’d raised Longhorns for more than 20 years, starting shortly after he and his wife purchased a ranch south of Gering in 1994.
“He loved longhorns,” said his wife, Barb. “They were his hobby.”
He died unexpectedly last June, but before he passed away, he’d written down the names and numbers of six more longhorn heifers that he wanted to donate to the museum. A few weeks ago, Barb carried out his wish, dropping the heifers off at Legacy.
Harold had also stated that in order for the museum to take the heifers, the steer would be part of the deal.
Harold chose this particular steer because his docile nature, said David Wolf, Legacy’s executive director, which is important because the cattle get a lot of attention.
“They are the most photographed thing on our campus,” said Wolf, and with horns that are 10 inches in diameter and more than 100 inches across, it’s likely that the steer is going to be a crowd pleaser.
There are now a total of 19 longhorns at the museum and the new heifers are expected to start calving in April.
Wolf said that Harold was a big part of Legacy of the Plains and the museum staff was humbled by the donation. In addition to the cattle, nearly $2,500 had been donated to the museum as a memorial for Harold.
“It means a lot to us to continue his legacy,” Wolf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.