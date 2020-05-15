#1 story for page 1 - with photos
Plummer’s spent a career in education making a difference
By Kamie Stephen
Gering Courier
As Gering High School teacher Randy Plummer prepares for retirement, he admits he’ll likely end up back at school in one way or another.
“I will take a little time away from education to spend time with family, work in the yard, ride the bike, and then come back to school in another capacity like substitute teacher, para, and coaching,” said Plummer. “It’s what I know.”
Plummer grew up in Bridgeport and attended Chadron State College.
“I chose to student teach in Gering because my grandparents lived in Scottsbluff and I knew I could stay with them,” said Plummer. “That is how I ended up in Gering.”
And Gering is where he’s spent the last 41 years educating and coaching students.
It was Plummer’s own teachers who led him to choose a career in teaching.
“I had teachers along the way that made teaching look like fun,” he said. “These are people that, no matter how bad I messed up, would not give up on me.”
Bridgeport teachers Bill Alvarez and Bill Juelfs were two names that came to mind, but Plummer said there were a number of teachers that influenced his life significantly.
“When I got to college, Dr. Charles Cressy took me aside and gave me the confidence I needed to give teaching a try,” he said. “When I got to Gering, Mike Smith was always there to help steer me in the right direction. So I guess education was all I ever considered because of the impact these people had in my life.”
The story of his decision to coach sports is the same.
“I had coaches that made a huge difference in my life,” he said.
Plummer has led all levels of football, basketball and track at one point or another. As a coach, it’s more emotional, he said. Relationships with athletes are different than those built in a classroom.
“You see them fail; you see them succeed,” Plummer said. “You see their weaknesses and strengths. You are able to challenge them a lot more and teach them positive character traits.”
Over the years, education has changed. Most of the changes were good, although he admitted that teachers tend to resist change until its necessary.
“Our school used to be wide open all day,” he said. “Now we are pretty much locked down.”
He believes the biggest change has been the amount of time spent training and learning new techniques, particularly involving balancing technology in the classroom with more traditional approaches.
“The more that students use technology, the more we need to figure out how to use it in our classrooms without overdoing it,” he said. “That has changed a lot about the delivery of education.”
Although technology has gradually entered the classroom through the years, COVID-19 forced teachers across the country to quickly learn to teach in a virtual environment.
“I was a little nervous at first,” he said, adding he worried he wouldn’t be able to navigate Google Classroom. “I am a baby boomer and don’t use much technology in my classroom. But it actually turned out to be fun and pretty easy to use, although I barely scratched the surface of all the things you could do.”
The biggest improvement to schools, in his opinion, has been safety. A reflection of what Plummer considers the most challenging part of teaching: dealing with the way the world is changing.
When he arrived in Gering, most students had stable homes and strong support systems. Today, a lot students are struggling with security and safety issues, he said, adding that is also heartbreaking when they are victims of crime.
“Sometimes coming to school is the only normalcy they experience in their lives,” he said. “Doing homework is impossible, and getting assignments done is the last thing on their list of priorities.”
The most rewarding part of the job? Making a difference in the lives of students.
“Seeing them around as adults and having them tell you that you helped them at a time when they needed it, whether it was with a helping hand or a kick in the seat of the pants,” he said.
The needs of students are basically the same as they were when he started, he said, although nowadays kids may be forced to grow up too fast. Students are constantly told who society thinks they should be, how they should act and what they should do, he said. All of the technology can be distracting too.
“But they are very knowledgeable and still want someone to listen to them when they have problems,” Plummer said. “Certainly they deal with issues that none of us older people ever had to deal with.”
Over the years, he’s learned a lot from his students including how to best run a classroom. For new teachers, he suggest finding the “biggest outlaw” in class and making friends with them quickly. Listen to your boss and value custodians, secretaries, paras, cooks, techs and maintenance workers.
“They do a lot of work and rarely get the praise they deserve,” Plummer said.
Prepare to laugh things off, because you’ll probably need to – often. Make students feel welcome, and if things happening in the classroom bother you, take care of them or you’ll be miserable, he said.
“If you are wrong, admit it and show the students you are human,” Plummer said. “If you have it out with a student, which you will from time to time, make up with them as fast as possible, even if it means telling them you are sorry. Respect their opinions even if you disagree with them. You are not always right.”
The most important thing, is to be passionate about what you’re teaching. It’s a rewarding career, he said, especially when a student tells you how you impacted them years later.
Recently, he was thanked by former track athlete. Plummer said he was “very, very hard on” the student, and assumed he hated him, but learned that wasn’t true. Instead, he thanked him for forcing him to grow up and be a man.
“There are so many stories about students like this that really make teaching rewarding,” said Plummer. “Often, you never even know that the words you say to students make a difference until they come up and tell you about a conversation you had with them 20 years ago that you don’t even remember, but they remember every word you said.”
