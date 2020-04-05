CUTLINES: Cut lines
Cross Country Freight: Cross Country Freight Solutions truck trailer with consumer goods ready to be transported to customers. Courtesy photo.
5842: Brown Transfer Company truck backed up to loading/unloading dock in preparation for the next day’s deliveries.
5845: Inland Truck Parts and Service, a business that serves the trucking industry.
COVID-19 impact on local trucking industry
BUSINESS
Area trucking companies affected by COVID-19
By Kevin J. Fink
Star-Herald
Trucking is an important and necessary industry to the sustainability of our nation. In many ways, the trucking industry drives our economy. If trucks stopped, our economy stops, but, worse, food and necessities stop.
“Consider what would happen if every truck were pulled off the road. There would be a perishable goods shortage within three days. Drinking water would disappear within two to four weeks. Food supplies in hospitals would be gone in 24 hours. ATMs would be empty in two to three days,” American Trucking Association Chief Economist Bob Costello wrote.
“I would challenge anyone to find a business that doesn’t rely on trucks to bring them either inputs into what they’re doing or their final product,” Costello wrote. “80 percent of U.S. communities depend on truck drivers for the delivery of everyday goods.”
The current pandemic has impacted everyone and everything in our nation, including the trucking industry here in western Nebraska. Area trucking companies have not been spared from the unyielding impact of COVID-19. The current impact may not be as think, though.
“We haven’t felt the effects yet, but I’m sure they’re coming,” Cross Country Freight Solutions Scottsbluff Terminal Manager Matt Lemley said. “COVID-19 hasn’t really affected us a whole lot, but I’m sure the longer this goes on the more it will affect retail stores we go to, which will affect us. It’s the trickle-down effect.”
Though Cross County Freight Solutions in Scottsbluff has not experienced a decrease in freight movement during the pandemic at this time, it is impacting workers and drivers.
“It hasn’t hit us yet, but we know it’s coming, so all my guys are getting prepared; we have a plan of action,” Lemley said. “We have to take turns furloughing for a day, rearrange schedules, go to a shorter workweek, no-contact deliveries, and stuff like that. We have to keep the doors open because nursing homes, agriculture and others rely on us to get their things so they can keep their operations and families going.”
Brown Transfer Company has not yet seen an impact on freight movement during the pandemic, but, like other trucking companies, has been impacted in other ways, like no-contact freight delivery and other safety measures.
“We have not seen a decrease in freight at this time, but we are taking certain precautionary steps to protect drivers and customers,” Brown Transfer Company Scottsbluff Service Center Manager Debbie Kramer said. “Drivers ask customers if they can sign for them. In addition, all company sales representatives at all terminals are making their sales calls by phone.”
Some trucking companies serve western Nebraska but are based elsewhere in the state. Omaha based Werner Enterprises, one of the nation’s largest transportation companies, delivers to Walmart stores nationwide. Werner has recently experienced a huge increase in certain kinds of freight.
“We’ve never seen a surge in certain consumer products like this one – and we all know what these products are,” Werner Enterprises President and CEO Derek Leathers said on a recent CNBC interview. “We’ve responded to hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters for years, but this is on a more widespread scale. The volumes have been more significant than what we’ve seen historically.”
Werner’s 9,500 drivers are doing everything they can to keep their customer’s shelves full.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep stores stocked. Our drivers responded to the call to action; they’ve been amazing throughout the crisis,” Leathers said.
Area trucking related businesses are being impacted by COVID-19 as well. Both the trucking industry itself and trucking support businesses are feeling the increasing and ever-evolving impact of the virus.
“We’ve seen a slow down in business, but not too drastic,” Inland Truck Parts and Service Manager John Gurney said. “Trucks are still running locally. Over the road drivers are hauling a lot, but here locally for the most part business is usually. It hasn’t had a huge impact on our business, yet.”
“We have to keep the trucks running if we want to continue getting our products shipped around the country,” Gurney said. “It’s important to keep on conducting business as long as we can.”
Travel centers are an important truck support business too. They are working hard to do their part in keeping America moving and supplied during the pandemic.
“We’re working our hardest to keep our services open and not decrease them,” Love’s Travel Center Sidney General Manager Neil Pearson said. “We want to keep the trucks moving; we can’t have America stop.”
“We’ve had no issues in getting fuel to the store, and truck volume has increased. We’ve had a surge since this COVID-19 hit,” Pearson said.
