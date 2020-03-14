CRASH
Three car crash sends three people to hospital
By Kevin Fink and Kamie Stephen
Star-Herald
Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision at the intersection of Broadway and Beltline on Friday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. on Friday, the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Department responded to a call of a wreck involving three vehicles.
The preliminary investigation shows that a red Dodge pickup was north bound on Broadway and attempted to turn left to head west down South Beltline when it collided with a Toyota sedan that was traveling south on Broadway, according to Sgt. Phil Eckerberg.
After colliding with the Toyota, the Dodge then hit a white Chevy pickup in the eastbound lane of South Beltline that was stopped at the red light.
Eckerberg said three people were transported to the hospital, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.
