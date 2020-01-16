David McKnight 1-16

PHOTO
444 Words/ $200
David McKnight, 43, of Peetz, passed away January 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Peetz Community Center in Peetz, CO, with Mr. Kurt “Swanny” Swanson officiating. A reception will follow at 721 North Street, Peetz, CO, all who were close to Dave and his family, please join us.
David was born in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up in Mitchell and later in Sidney. In 2008, he graduated from Sage Truck Driving School in Cheyenne, WY, and obtained his CDL with full endorsements. That same year, David was hired on as a delivery driver with Cash-Wa Distributing out of Kearney, NE where he serviced customers throughout the region for 12 years. In September of 2018 he became an over-the-road driver for Brunkhorst Trucking Company out of Mitchell, where he worked until the time of his death.
David was wed to Nichole Hecker in 1998 from this union came 2 children, Brody Dean and Elea Faye.
On June 17th of 2005, David married his best friend and forever soulmate Stacey Dolan in Scottsbluff, NE. Together they had a daughter Ryan Paige and a son Keagan Zachary. David coached tee-ball and baseball and coached for the Sidney Federated Wrestling club for eight years. He was also a member of the Western Nebraska Horseshoe Pitchers’ Association out of Sidney. David was the cornerstone of his family. He worked hard, he worked tirelessly, and he never complained. He literally devoted himself to his wife and his children.
With his infectious smile, laugh, and genuine zest for life, David touched the lives of many many friends and especially his “brothers from another mother” and by them, he will always be remembered as a “true American bad-ass”.
We love you, Dave, We will miss you dearly, and remember you always.
David is survived by his wife, Stacey; children Brody Dean of Aurora, CO, Elea Faye of Omaha, NE, Ryan Paige of Kearney, NE, and Keagan Zachary of Peetz, CO; parents Les and Eleanor McKnight of Scottsbluff, NE; brothers Allen (Brandie) McKnight of Lubbock, TX; grandfather John Clair “J.C” McKnight of Scottsbluff; aunts Karen (Phil) Sanford of Lakota, ND, Lynette “Lyn” (John) Booker of Scottsbluff, Candace “Candy” (Rick) Crouch of Casper, WY, Carol Bernard of Mitchell, NE, Deb (Jim) Sanders of Mitchell; uncles Jim McKnight (Deb Shirky) of Malbeta, John (Shelly) McKnight of Burley, ID, Fred Jr “Buddy” (Deanna) Charles of Hillsdale, WY; multiple cousins and extended family.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents Agnes Marie McKnight, and Fred Sr. and Norma Charles.
Memorial donations may be made to the David McKnight Memorial Fund, PO Box 214, Peetz, CO, 80747. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.