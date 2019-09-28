Nebraskans encouraged to attend insurance listening sessions
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Insurance will be conducting listening sessions around Nebraska this fall.
Director of Insurance Bruce Ramge encourages Nebraskans to attend and ask questions they have regarding insurance.
“Department staff will cover a range of topics including forthcoming changes in health insurance for 2020, newly available plans, rates and ways Nebraskans can appeal health claim denials.”
The department will offer two hours of free continuing education credit to insurance producers and brokers who attend the sessions.
Sessions will be held:
— Monday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 247 Ash Street, Chardon
— Monday, Sept. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 902 Winter Creek Drive, Scottsbluff
Other sessions will be held throughout the state.
