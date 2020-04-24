COMMUNITY
First Baptist Church to host “drive-in” Diaper Depot Saturday
SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff will be hosting a “Drive-In” Diaper Depot Saturday, April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Simply follow the cones and pull in under the carport on the west side of the church right off of Avenue I.
Anyone in need of diapers is welcome to come. There will also be a limited number of hygiene care packs available.
Please call the church office at 635-2548 with any questions or concerns. You may also visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.
